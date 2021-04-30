AMESBURY — A quiet section of the city will be full of noise Saturday when Brewery Silvaticus hosts its Mother's Day Makers Market.
Brewery Silvaticus has been brewing beer at 9 Water St., close to the Lower Millyard, for 3½ years and made it through 2020 pretty well, according to tap room manager and owner Michelle Riaz.
"We really didn't skip a beat during the pandemic," Riaz said. "We stayed open and were able to sell beer to go for about six months. Then, we reopened our doors last June for outdoor service."
The brewery has hosted a makers market in its taproom for three years, but will take the event outside this weekend.
"We've hosted groups of artists and makers from Amesbury and Newburyport where they can sell their goods at the brewery," Riaz said. "This year, because we can't do it on premise, we are hosting it down in the Lower Millyard.
The family-friendly Mother's Day Makers Market will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
"We're hoping that, after people shop, they will come to the brewery, have a beer and hang out," Riaz said.
She said the move outdoors has also given the brewery a chance to invite more artisans to this weekend's event.
The Mother's Day Makers Market will feature 16 local vendors, including jewelry maker Amy Vander Els, KAHA Coffee Roasters and Farm+Sea Candles & Fragrance, all of Amesbury.
The Lower Millyard features an area where CrossFit Amesbury hasheld outdoor fitness classes and Brewery Silvaticus has hosted yoga classes.
Riaz said the open space makes for a perfect area to expand the Makers Market.
"It will be in the grassy area, which also has some paved space the vendors will be using," Riaz said. "We will also have a walkway that is designated for all of the vendors that you can follow in and out and safely make your way through all of the vendors."
City Communications Director Caitlin Thayer said Mayor Kassandra Gove has taken an interest in further developing the Lower Millyard.
"We want to look at the visioning of the space and what we can do with that space," Thayer said.
She said the Lower Millyard has seen more use during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"More organizations have been using it who would normally hold indoor events," she said.
The city has been working with Urban Land Institute of Washington, D.C., to evaluate reinvestment and redevelopment opportunities in the Lower Millyard. A Lower Millyard visioning session will be held remotely, as well as at City Hall, on Tuesday at 6 p.m. For more information, go to: www.amesburyma.gov/community-economic-development/events/111331.
"They will be sharing their thoughts and advice on what we should do with that space," Thayer said. "From there, it will be up to Kassandra and the City Council and the rest of the staff to figure out what we will be doing with it."
