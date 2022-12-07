SALISBURY — Local businesses will be front and center when the Salisbury community gathers together Saturday for the Holiday Makers Market being held at the Boys & Girls Club on 18 Maple St.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., with farmers market vendors and local artisans providing goods. Parks and Recreation Administrator Jennifer Roketenetz said she loves how the event brings the town together.
“I just love filling spaces with our artists and our vendors and the community, and then you have that live music playing. I think it just really is a special atmosphere,” Roketenetz said.
Roketenetz explained that the event was returning from a hiatus.
“Craft fairs in Salisbury have been a tradition for decades. There's been a little bit of a break," Roketenetz said. "So we haven't seen them for a couple years, just for the lack of somebody to plan them, but hopefully we've brought them back for good. And we're renaming it to our Holiday Makers Market.”
In the spirit of the holidays, the event will be accepting wrapped toys, stocking stuffers, and donations to the Santa’s Helper Charitable Foundation. Santa’s Helper Board member and Board of Selectmen member Michael Colburn explained the history of the group.
“Santa's Helper has been a long tradition in Salisbury. Unfortunately, in the recent years it had to stop because Betty Cloonan could not do it anymore,” Colburn said. “And some of us kids who grew up around Salisbury and in Salisbury wanted to bring it back, and we formed a board.”
Colburn said the origination's goal is to help children less fortunate still have a great Christmas, and that he is proud at how much the town embraces that mission.
“As a selectman in the town of Salisbury, it warms my heart that so many people are willing to give back to people who are less fortunate than themselves in these times,” Colburn said. “It really defines what Salisbury is, a small community that always sticks together.”
Roketenetz said her first time working on a craft fair came in 2015 while serving as Salisbury Elementary PTA president, but that they were not able to get much attraction for the event. She said she does not see traction being an issue this year.
“A makers market is such a good example of a community supporting each other by the community coming out and shopping small local businesses,” Roketenetz said. “The vendors are not only local artisans, but they're also our neighbors. And the town is supporting it by providing a great platform for these local small businesses to host successful sales events. I think we'll see a good variety of people.”
The event is still accepting vendors, according to Roketenetz.
“We have just about 40 vendors, but they're still coming in. We'll have some live tunes in the afternoon. We've added a sip and stroll feature, so we'll have some beer and wine, and we have children's crafts and Santa will be visiting us all day,” Roketenetz said.
Entry to the event is free, but some form of donation to Santa's Helper is encouraged.
