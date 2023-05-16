NEWBURYPORT — A North Reading man accused of attacking a teen babysitter in 2021 was ordered to stay away and have no contact with her after his arraignment Monday in Newburyport District Court.
In addition to assault and battery, 30-year-old Ezequiel Rivera was charged with incident assault and battery on a child under 14 after police say he grabbed her buttocks. He was release on personal recognizance and ordered to return to court on June 29.
The then-13-year-old-victim was babysitting his future wife's child for several days a week inside their Kelleher Way apartment. During some of those sessions, Rivera would be at the home while his then-girlfriend was sleeping.
"(The victim) stated Mr. Rivera had made a series of sexually suggestive comments towards her that made her feel uncomfortable," Newburyport police Officer Joshua Tierney wrote in his report.
The alleged attack took place on Nov. 24, 2021, during another babysitting session. With the child's mother asleep, the victim knocked on the bedroom door looking for some wipes for the child. Rivera came out of the bedroom and got angry at the victim for disturbing them.
Rivera then pushed her against a wall and onto the floor where she landed on her back. Rivera went on to sit on her and began smacking her buttocks. He also placed his hand over her mouth. The whole incident lasted about 10 seconds, according to Tierney's report.
The victim immediately quit babysitting for the family and reported the attack to the Department of Children and Families about a week later setting the stage for a local investigation.
Tierney interviewed the victim and the victim's mother in January.
He interviewed Rivera for the first time on April 21. By this time, he and wife had left Newburyport and moved to North Reading. During that phone interview, Rivera denied ever hiring a babysitter.
"Mr. Rivera stated he did not understand the nature of the investigation, as he stated there were never any juveniles in the home," Tierney wrote in his report, adding Rivera's statement did not include his wife's child.
A day later, however, during an interview at the Green Street police station, Rivera changed his story saying the teen had been babysitting. He went on to say the only time he touched the victim was when she gave him a hug.
"Mr. Rivera denied ever touching, hugging or pushing (the victim) in any way," Tierney wrote in his report. "Mr. Rivera stated he did not know of any reason why (the victim) abruptly stopped babysitting and stopped coming to the residence all together."
Following the interviews, Tierney wrote that he believed the babysitter's account and pointed to Rivera changing his story as part of his reasoning. He then obtained a summons for Rivera to appear in court.
"I believe that at the time of the incident (the victim) was not yet 14-years-old, that the touching was unwanted and in a location by law considered indecent," Tierney wrote in his report.
