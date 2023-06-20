ROLWEY — A Swampscott man already facing an illegal firearm charge was ordered held without bail Tuesday in Newburyport District Court after a judge found him too dangerous to be released while awaiting trial for allegedly attacking a local woman.
David Sill of Rock Avenue, was recently charged by Rowley police with intimidation of a witness, assault and battery and violating a restraining order offenses.
In April, Sill was arrested by state police and charged with unlawful possession of a “ghost gun” — an untraceable weapon without the required serial number — along with other illegal firearms-related weapons and an explosive.
Members of the Rowley Police Department contacted Swampscott police to relay that they were in the process of obtaining a search warrant for a home within Swampscott.
They were alerted to that location after a witness allegedly had an incident with Sill involving a handgun. The weapon was described by the witness as a “ghost gun.”
During execution of the search warrant, a K9 from the Topsfield Police Department trained to detect gun parts and ammunition assisted authorities. The search located a safe that contained the 9mm semi-automatic “ghost” handgun.
The safe also contained 50 rounds of 9mm ammunition, a 15-round 9mm magazine (exceeding the allowable 10-round magazine) and an explosive.
The evidence allowed authorities to apply for and obtain an arrest warrant for Sill, who was located and arrested by the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section. He was arraigned in Lynn District Court.
During Tuesday's dangerousness hearing, an Essex County prosecutor told Judge Peter Doyle that Sill threatened to shoot the victim's ex-boyfriend with the gun - going so far as showing her a bullet and saying it was meant for him. The threat took place after the victim had obtained a restraining order against him.
Sill's attorney, Frank Sanchez, said the victim implored Sill to stay with her despite multiple incidents and altercations between the two saying they had a "long sordid history." Sanchez went on to call the victim a drug addict with mental health issues who had a history of not reporting incidents to the police until weeks had passed.
"Yet, she stayed with him," Sanchez said.
The prosecutor objected to how Sanchez categorized the victim prompting Doyle to sustain her objection.
Doyle later informed Sanchez he could appeal his ruling in superior court. Should Sill be released on bail while awaiting trial, Doyle ordered him to stay away and have no contact with the alleged victim.
Sill's next appearance in Newburyport District Court is July 28.
Salem News reporter Buck Anderson contributed to this story.
