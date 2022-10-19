BYFIELD — A Salisbury man accused of hitting and killing a dog with his pick-up truck near Triton Regional High School in June was ordered to stay away and have no contact with the dog's owner following his arraignment on Monday in Newburyport District Court.
Arthur Stanley, 36, of Elm Street, was charged with leaving the scene of property damage and failing to report injury to a dog or cat, after police say he drove away from nearby Coleman Road on June 2 after striking a mini schnauzer named Milo. He was released on personal recognizance and ordered to return to court on Dec. 5, for a pretrial hearting.
The dog's owner, Dina Sullivan, subsequently wrote a letter to The Daily News, published on June 3, expressing her sadness and imploring motorists to be more mindful as they drive through her neighborhood.
Newbury police Officer John Lucey III, Triton's school resource officer, responded to Coleman Road after receiving word that the dog and had been struck by a motorist who then left the scene. He then spoke to a school official who helped Sullivan remove Milo from the road. The employee heard from students that the dog was struck by a red pickup truck driven by Stanley, a Triton parent. A check of Stanley's Registry of Motor Vehicle profile showed he owned a red Chevy Silverado.
Lucey then went over to Coleman Road where he spoke to Sullivan. There she told Lucey that Milo had snuck out of her house as she was walking another dog and began following her. She watched as the Chevy struck Milo. Her attempts to get the driver to stop went for naught as he left the scene.
"Dina voiced frustration that the operator of the pick-up truck had not stopped and indicated that she wanted the matter to be investigated," Lucey wrote in his report.
In her letter to The Daily News, Sullivan said her family was devastated by the loss.
"Thank you to all those who stopped after Milo was hit to help me. Your faces are a blur but I will always remember your compassion," she wrote in her letter.
A day after the incident, Stanley admitted to Lucey he felt a bump as he was driving his daughter to school. Believing he hit a raccoon he continued on. After dropped his daughter at school, he returned to the area but found no one there.
"Arthur later learned that it was a dog that was struck," Lucey wrote in his report.
Lucey was not convinced Stanley was telling him the whole story, however.
"It seemed that his daughter had been well aware that her father had struck a dog on their way to school that day as she had been discussing the incident with other students at school," Lucey wrote in his report.
Based on Stanley's testimony and Sullivan being supportive of legal action against him, Lucey filed a criminal complaint in court.
