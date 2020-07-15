NEWBURYPORT — A local man accused of breaking into a Water Street home last year avoided jail time Monday after his appearance in Newburyport District Court.
Wayne Gordon, 56, of Fair St., Newburyport, saw a felony nighttime breaking and entering charge generally continued for six months. During that time, he must stay away from the homeowner and the home. Should he abide by all requirements and stay out of trouble with the law, the charge against him would be dropped.
Hours after Gordon’s arrest in late June 2019, he was deemed too intoxicated to go before a Newburyport District Court judge — delaying his arraignment for 24 hours.
Gordon and another man broke into an unlocked Water Street home about 4:15 a.m. and locked the doors, according to a police report. When the owner returned from a walk, he spotted the two men inside and realized he couldn’t get back into his home.
Several police officers responded to his 911 call for help, including Sgt. Gregory Whitney, who confronted Gordon as he tried to slip out a back door.
Whitney tried to handcuff Gordon, who pulled away. That prompted the officer to hold Gordon against a fence as he and Officer Travis Wile handcuffed him. The other man, who had been inside the house, could not be found.
As officers were walking Gordon off the property, he tripped over a rock and fell on his face, bloodying his nose.
“Mr. Gordon was highly intoxicated, and he was unsteady on his feet, slurred his speech, and had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath and person,” Whitney wrote in his report.
Police searched inside the home and found three Ice House beers and a hat. The homeowner told police that about half an hour before taking his early morning walk, he heard two people fighting behind his house in a fenced-in area owned by National Grid.
Hours after Gordon’s arrest, he was transported to District Court for arraignment. But when Gordon blew a 0.16 blood-alcohol level, twice the legal limit for drunken driving, he was brought back to the police station so he could sober up.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached by email at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter: @drogers41008.
