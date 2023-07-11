SALISBURY — Charges against a Rockland man accused sending pornographic images to whom he thought was a teenage girl but turned out to be a local undercover police officer may soon be resolved following his appearance Tuesday in Newburyport District Court.
Aiden Soper, 28, faces the following charges: sending obscene matter to a child (eight counts) and enticing a child under 16 and distributing obscene matter.
On Tuesday, Judge Peter Doyle scheduled a hearing for Sept. 19 during which time a plea deal may be reached between Soper's attorney and the Essex County District Attorney's Office.
While his case remains active, Soper must not use social media and must stay away from anyone under 18 unless at work.
His February 2022 arrest at his Centre Avenue home by local police comes after Sgt. Keith Forget completed a months-long investigation of Soper and received a warrant, according to court records. He was arraigned in the same courthouse days later and posted $1,000 cash bail.
Forget’s interaction with Soper began Nov. 28, 2021, when he sent two messages to Forget while posing as a 14-year-old girl on the Kik messaging service.
Two days later, Forget responded to Soper, telling him that “she” lived in Salisbury and was 14 years old. Soper then asked if the detective wanted to perform sexual acts on him and if he wanted to see his genitals.
Soper eventually did send Forget a photo of a man’s genitals and then asked to see photos of the young teen, according to his report.
“Over the course of the next several days, Soper continued to proactively reach out to the UC (undercover) account on Kik and send both text messages and photographic references to his (genitals)," Forget wrote in his report.
By Dec. 1, Forget had begun to steer Soper to another messaging service that would be easier for him to trace his whereabouts and save any correspondence.
The next day, Forget alerted Newbury police Detective Sgt. Aaron Wojtkowski about his interaction with Soper. Wojtkowski was able to track down Soper’s address through the Registry of Motor Vehicles and told Forget.
A few days later, Soper asked Forget to send nude photos of the 14-year-old and promised not to share them. He then admitted he was breaking the law by asking.
“It’s illegal what I’m asking for so why would I let that get out,” Soper wrote, according to Forget.
On Dec. 4, Soper asked Forget to chat with him on Snapchat, another messaging service, a request Forget granted. On Dec. 9, Soper sent more obscene photos and pornographic videos as well.
Between Dec. 9 and Dec. 29, Soper sent more messages to Forget, including photos of his face and workplace. Soper also sent a video of where he worked and a message that read, “Merry Christmas.”
By this time law, officials had served Kik with a subpoena to look at Soper’s account and on Dec. 17, Forget was given the results. The results confirmed Soper was the account holder and an internet protocol number that led back to him as well.
Soper continued contacting Forget into January and February with the last obscene image sent Feb. 14.
During Forget’s investigation, he learned Soper had sent “obscene and harmful material” to Wojtkowski, who was posing as a 13-year-old girl.
“Additionally, based on the totality of the circumstances surrounding the investigation, it is obvious that Soper has a sexual interest in children, more specifically desires to have sexual contact with children under the age of 16,” Forget wrote in his report.
