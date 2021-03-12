NEWBURYPORT — A Palmer man who threatened to burn down City Hall in December after the city shut down its skate park due to COVID-19 concerns was arraigned Thursday in Newburyport District Court.
Jeffrey P. Lachut, 33, was summonsed to court on a charge of threatening to commit arson. He was released on personal recognizance but ordered by Judge James LaMothe not to contact the Department of Public Works while awaiting trial. Lachut is due back in court May 18 for a pretrial hearing.
City officials closed the skate park, located behind Rupert A. Nock Middle School, in early December after receiving numerous complaints of people not wearing masks and not practicing social distancing. Shortly after closing the skate park, city workers partially filled it with water in a further effort to dissuade people from using it.
The skate park reopened less than two weeks later.
Court document show that on Dec. 2 about 5 p.m. Lachut left an expletive-laden voice message with City Hall regarding the city's decision to flood the skatepark.
"Hi, I am a concerned resident and I just want to know why the (expletive) my tax dollars are going to pay to flood the Newburyport Skate Park,' Lachut said in the voice mail.
He went on to demand the city fix the problem or he would "come down" to City Hall and burn it down.
But according to Newburyport police Inspector Christopher McDonald's report, Lachut was not a taxpayer and in fact had no connect to the city at all. Palmer is about 107 miles west of Newburyport and roughly a 25-minute drive from Springfield.
McDonald later learned that Lachut was an avid skateboarder with an email account that started with the term "skaterpunk."
"It should be noted that the incident was a hot topic on social media as many people were disappointed with the decision of the city to close the skatepark. Numerous people shared their thoughts on the matter, but all comments on various platforms did not rise to the level of threats like the voice mail," McDonald wrote in his report.
Lachut seemed to implicate himself on the skate park's Instagram site when he left a post admitting he "lost it on them on the phone" and threatened to drive to the park and "drain it before it freezes," according to McDonald's report.
McDonald was able to track down Lachut through the phone number associated with the voice mail and asked if he had called City Hall about the skate park.
"Mr. Lachut became very animated and excited and explained that the City of Newburyport was damaging the park by putting water in the skatepark," McDonald wrote in his report.
Lachut denied threatening to burn down City Hall but admitted he called the city regarding the skatepark. He also confirmed he had no ties to Newburyport. As a result of the phone interview, McDonald issued Lachut a summons to appear in court, according to McDonald's report.
