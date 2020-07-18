Man arraigned in assault on protester in Newburyport

NEWBURYPORT — A local man pleaded not guilty to charges of disorderly conduct and assault and battery Friday morning, in connection to the attack on a woman at a recent Black Lives Matter rally.
Donn Pollard, 63, of Fruit Street was accused of assaulting a Black Lives Matter protester in Market Square and charged with disorderly conduct and assault and battery when arrested by Newburyport police on June 26.
Witnesses at the time of the incident said that Pollard had tried to take a protest sign from a woman and then punched her.
According to witnesses, Pollard had tried to walk away after the alleged attack but was arrested by police.
Pollard appeared before Judge Jane Prince for arraignment at the Newburyport District Court Friday morning. He was represented by a public defender Friday morning and is expected in court for a pre-trial hearing on Sept. 17.
Pollard was ordered to keep away from the alleged victim and was released on personal recognizance.
