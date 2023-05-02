SALISBURY — Believing a local man was brandishing a handgun by the front entrance of a CVS late last month, a local police officer drew his own sidearm and ordered the Lafayette Road man to hit the ground.
As it turned out, the man, later identified as 40-year-old Stephen Soltish, had brought a realistic looking BB gun into the Lafayette Road pharmacy where he was spotted by another customer, according to Officer Michael Tullercash's report.
Soltish was eventually arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after being told by Tullercash that bringing what looked like a real handgun into the pharmacy had "caused panic and alarm" to the public.
On Monday, Soltish pleaded guilty to the charge in Newburyport District Court and was ordered to pay $200 in fees and fines.
Court records show the incident took place on Friday, May 28, around 9:30 p.m. when a customer called police saying a man walked into the store with a handgun on his hip. By the time Officer Adam Lischinsky arrived, Soltish had left the building and was walking along Route 1. Tullercash then arrived and parked his car so Soltish could not leave.
"Officer Lischinsky at this time had ordered the male back toward him at gunpoint and proned the male out on the ground," Tullercash wrote in his report.
Tullercash then handcuffed Soltish and checked for weapons. Soltish told Tullercash that he threw his BB gun onto the grass near the sidewalk.
By this time, Sgt. Keith Forget had arrived on scene and found the BB gun. Soon after, Soltish told Tullercash that he knew an employee at the CVS and spoke about the BB gun. Soltish brought it into the store and showed it to the employee by the ATM machine near the front entrance. A customer had seen Soltish take out the gun and believing it to be a firearm called police.
The customer told police that Soltish walked into the store in a "very agitated" state and was walking with his hand on his hip. He then heard Soltish ask one of the cashiers to get the manager. Soltish began pacing around the front of the store in and out of aisles, according to Tullercash's report.
The customer then left the store and watched as Soltish and the employee also exited. Seconds later, Soltish lifted up his jacket and exposed the BB gun which looked like a .40 caliber handgun, according to Tullercash's report.
"It was at this point that (the customer) became concerned and placed a call to the police department," Tullercash wrote in his report.
The employee confirmed Soltish's story. Soltish went on to admit that what he did was "probably not the smartest idea and knew that he was wrong," Tullercash wrote in his report.
