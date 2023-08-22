SALISBURY — A Vermont man accused of not having a license for his assault-style rifle was ordered not to posses any firearms for 2½ years after reaching a plea deal last week in Newburyport District Court.
Cyrus R. Tyler, 20, of Richmond was charged Dec. 30 with unlicensed possession of an assault weapon, possessing a firearm without an FID card, improper storage of a firearm (two counts), and having ammunition without a firearm identification card (two counts).
During his appearance Thursday in District Court, Tyler admitted a judge or jury could find him guilty but saw all charges continued without a finding for 30 months.
In addition to not having any firearms during that time, Tyler cannot have any destructive devices or ammunition. He also must apply for an FID and license to carry during probation, and abide by any restrictions imposed by Vermont officials.
Tyler was moving from Vermont to Salisbury when he became embroiled in a dispute involving someone living at his new address on Forest Road, according to court documents. The other person living there called police and said Tyler had an AR-15 rifle in his Ford sedan.
Officer Patrick Szymkowski arrived with Officers Travis Tremblay and Brendan Moody, armed with patrol rifles, and found that Tyler had driven off. The person who called police told them she was safe.
Police also learned that Tyler had never brandished the rifle or used it during the dispute.
The woman who called police explained that Tyler and his girlfriend had just begun staying at the Forest Road home before moving there. But aware that he had a rifle, the woman who had called told him she did not want the rifle in the house.
Tyler’s car, in which he and his girlfriend were riding, was spotted at a nearby Dunkin’s.
“I had my patrol rifle deployed during the initial contact,” Szymkowski wrote in his report, adding that he never pointed the rifle at Tyler or his girlfriend.
Both were cooperative when approached by Sgt. Jeremy Kelley and Moody. Szymkowski stashed his rifle in his cruiser and walked over to Tyler’s car.
In plain view on the floor in the rear passenger area, Szymkowski noticed the rear stock of a rifle. The rifle’s muzzle was pointed toward the driver’s side and wedged in between a purple suitcase and the rear compartment. He also spotted an ammunition-feeding device containing five rounds.
“I asked Tyler if it was loaded and if it was an AR,” Szymkowski wrote in his report. “He stated it was not loaded and it was an AR-style, further stating it was a Springfield Armor Saint Victor.”
Szymkowski then told Tyler he was under arrest for improperly storing a firearm and ammunition. The officer later found additional rifle magazines and 47 rounds of shotgun ammunition in the trunk, along with six shotgun rounds on the floor near the suitcase. The officer then grabbed the rifle from the car and secured the weapon in his cruiser.
Tyler’s girlfriend told Szymkowski they had not finished moving to the Forest Road home but due to disputes with the woman, they were looking for somewhere else to stay. Police went to the home and found an empty shotgun in his bedroom.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
