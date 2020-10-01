WEST NEWBURY – For nearly nine months, a Stoneham man facing a disorderly conduct charge after an incident outside a Church Street home last year refused to accept any kind of plea deal, despite being offered the lowest form of probation by an Essex County prosecutor.
That all changed Wednesday when Brian Boike, 40, of Fallon Road accepted a deal in which the charge is continued without a finding for six months. The plea deal, reached at Newburyport District Court via videoconferencing, negated the need for a bench trial scheduled the same day.
Judge Peter Doyle ordered Boike to stay away from his victim, have no weapons and remain drug free. If he does that and stays out of trouble with the law for six months, the charge will be dropped.
The hesitation to accept a deal, according to Boike’s attorney, was over concern that any kind of criminal record would make it harder for Boike to get a job as a mental health professional.
The charge stemmed from an incident that forced West Newbury police to draw their guns.
Police received word on May 9, 2019, about 11 a.m. that a man with a gun was outside a Church Street home and making suicidal statements while taking off his clothes. By the time officers arrived, Boike was wearing only pants, according to a police report.
“While walking toward (an officer), he yelled ‘shoot me’ numerous times and made several suicidal statements begging and pleading with us to shoot him,” Officer Danielle Burrill wrote in her report, adding that officers had drawn their guns.
Burrill said Boike, who was unarmed, then removed his pants and made several more “explicit statements.”
He surrendered peacefully after officers ordered him to the ground. He was then taken to Anna Jaques Hospital and committed for a period before his release.
Officers spoke to the homeowner, who told them Boike was a former state trooper who had been fired after only one day on the job.
She also said Boike knew her family through his father, and that a recent death in her family likely triggered Boike’s actions, Burrill wrote in her report.
