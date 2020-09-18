NEWBURYPORT – An attorney for a local man accused of attacking a Black Lives Matter protester during a demonstration in Market Square said her client is looking to resolve the charges against him as soon as next month.
Donn Pollard, 63, of Fruit Street was charged with disorderly conduct and assault and battery after police say he punched a protester in a fight over her protest sign June 26.
Pollard's attorney, Janine Lepore, was in Newburyport District Court on Thursday to ask Judge Peter Doyle for a disposition date of Oct. 27. A disposition date signals the client's willingness to discuss a possible plea deal with prosecutors.
After Lepore's appearance in District Court, she told a Daily News reporter she believed the matter could be resolved at that hearing. Lepore declined to comment on the case when asked for a statement.
The incident leading to Pollard's arrest prompted the city to hire a consultant to look into the Newburyport Police Department's handling of the altercation as well as an internal police investigation of its own methods.
The independent report, released earlier this month, focused on the conduct of veteran police Officer Kevin Martin. He was accused of making an "insensitive and sarcastic remark about defunding the police and not responding to the incident in a timely manner."
Martin said something along the lines of, "If you want to defund the police so bad, why are you asking for my help?" according to witnesses.
But the independent investigator cleared Martin of wrongdoing and reported there was not enough evidence to determine if the officer made an inappropriate remark toward a Black Lives Matter supporter.
"An abundance of anecdotal information does not automatically make it fact," the report reads.
The Police Department's internal investigation backed up the independent investigation.
"Our own internal investigation, which has now been verified by the mayor's independent review, should show that we should not draw conclusions based on a single, short video clip on social media," City Marshal Mark Murray said in a statement. "The men and women of the Newburyport Police Department are extremely hardworking and dedicated to public safety."
The independent report, however, recommended several changes to the department, including:
¢ Repair/replace cameras on traffic signals in the city that do not function;
¢ Add more security cameras that can be monitored 24/7 by police in and around highly populated areas, including business districts and parking lots;
¢ Equip police officers with cruiser dashboard cameras and personal body cameras;
¢ Incorporate current and up-to-date sensitivity and cultural awareness training throughout the year and through yearly in-service training;
¢ Continue to maintain and promote state and national police accreditation practices to include goals and objectives and incorporate them into the day-to-day operation of the department.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
