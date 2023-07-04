NEWBURYPORT — A North Reading man accused of attacking a teenage babysitter in 2021 is waiting to hear whether he will be indicted in Salem Superior Court after being charged with incident assault and battery on a child under 14 and assault and battery in May.
Ezequiel Rivera, 30, was ordered to stay away and have no contact with the babysitter following his arraignment in Newburyport District Court.
Rivera listened in court Thursday as Essex County prosecutor Paolo Cosmo told Judge Peter Doyle that the case was assigned for possible indictment in the higher court. That prompted Doyle to schedule a hearing for July 31 by which time it should be known if the case will be moved to Superior Court.
Newburyport police believe Rivera grabbed the then-13-year-old’s buttocks while she was babysitting his future wife’s child at their Kelleher Way apartment. The victim spent several days a week babysitting there and Rivera would be at the home on some of those days while his girlfriend was sleeping.
The alleged attack took place Nov. 24, 2021, during another babysitting session. With the child’s mother asleep, the girl knocked on the bedroom door looking for wipes for the child. Rivera came out of the bedroom and was angry at the babysitter for disturbing them.
Rivera then pushed her against a wall and onto the floor, where she landed on her back. Rivera sat on her and began smacking her buttocks. He also placed his hand over her mouth. The whole incident lasted about 10 seconds, according to Newburyport police Officer Joshua Tierney’s report.
The girl immediately quit babysitting for the family and reported the attack to the state Department of Children and Families about a week later, setting the stage for a local investigation.
Tierney interviewed the girl and her mother in January.
He interviewed Rivera for the first time April 21. By this time, he and his wife had moved from Newburyport to North Reading. During the phone interview, Rivera denied ever hiring a babysitter.
A day later, however, Rivera changed his story during an interview at the police station, saying the teen had been babysitting. He went on to say the only time he touched the teen was when she gave him a hug.
“Mr. Rivera denied ever touching, hugging or pushing (the victim) in any way,” Tierney wrote in his report. “Mr. Rivera stated he did not know of any reason why (the victim) abruptly stopped babysitting and stopped coming to the residence all together.”
Following the interviews, Tierney wrote that he believed the babysitter’s account and pointed to Rivera changing his story as part of his reasoning. He then obtained a summons for Rivera to appear in court.
“I believe that at the time of the incident (the victim) was not yet 14 years old, that the touching was unwanted and in a location by law considered indecent,” Tierney wrote in his report.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
