Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Periods of snow. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to clearing skies late. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.