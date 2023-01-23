NEWBURYPORT — An arrest warrant was issued for a Medford man who was supposed to appear in Newburyport District Court on Monday for his arraignment on a fifth drunken driving offense but instead failed to show.
Daniel Duggan, 47, of Regis Road was pulled over Saturday around 6 a.m. on Interstate 95 north near the Byfield exit after Trooper Thomas Cashin spotted a Honda SUV driving erratically.
Duggan was later found to be intoxicated and arrested. In addition to a fifth OUI offense, Duggan was charged with using a motor vehicle without authority and a marked lanes violation.
Following his arrest, Duggan posted $40 cash bail and was released for arraignment, according to state police records.
