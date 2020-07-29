ROWLEY – A Chelsea man accused of fighting with state troopers as they arrested him on a fourth drunken driving offense Tuesday night, asked a judge the next morning to release him from custody so he could look after his five children.
In addition to the drunken driving offense, Juan Ramos, 34, was charged with assault and battery of a police officer and resisting arrest. Court records show his previous OUI offenses took place roughly 12 years ago out of Chelsea and Somerville district courts.
At his arraignment in Newburyport District Court, Ramos asked Judge Peter Doyle to allow him to go home so that his children would not be alone. He also said he would lose the ability to support them if he was held in jail.
“I can’t afford to lose both jobs,” Ramos said, ignoring the advice of his attorney who told him to remain quiet.
At one point, Ramos began disputing what state troopers wrote in their reports. Doyle quickly told him not to discuss the case, saying everything he said was being recorded and could be used against him by prosecutors.
Doyle then ordered Ramos held on $10,000 cash bail. If Ramos posts bail, he was ordered not to drive, to wear a GPS tracking unit and to stay home except for court appearances. He is due back in court, via video conference, on Aug. 20.
Doyle said the Department of Children and Families could be contacted to make arrangements for Ramos’ children.
Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy asked Doyle to hold Ramos on $25,000 cash bail based on the prior OUI offenses and convictions for violent crimes. In her argument for bail, Kennedy said Ramos was extremely combative with state troopers when they found him asleep behind the wheel of his still-running BMW parked off Interstate 95 south in Rowley.
After several attempts to wake him up, troopers opened the door and were met with a strong odor of alcohol. When troopers roused him awake, Ramos became agitated. He got out of the car, took out his phone and made a phone call, ignoring troopers who ordered him to stop.
“This white ass (expletive) of a cop is trying to violate my rights,” Ramos said while on the phone, according to Kennedy.
Ramos took and failed a series of field sobriety tests and was told he was under arrest. He resisted to the point where it took three troopers to place him safely in a cruiser but not before shoving one of the troopers with his shoulder. On the ride to the Newbury barracks, Ramos made several disparaging comments and threatened to sue the troopers.
At the barracks, Ramos was belligerent and uncooperative. He kicked one trooper, forcing three others to handcuff him to the booking bench. Despite being handcuffed, Ramos tried to wrench the bench off the floor, according to Kennedy.
Ramos’ attorney, Charles Nierman, disputed that the car was running by the time troopers arrived, saying his client had removed the key from the ignition. He also said by removing the key from the car Ramos was not driving, which should save him from an OUI offense. Nierman asked Doyle to set bail at $500 cash.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com.
