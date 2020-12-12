NEWBURY — A Hampton, New Hampshire, man, who had an illegal 9mm handgun strapped to his ankle when he crashed his pickup on Interstate 95 south in March, avoided jail time Friday after pleading guilty to multiple charges in Newburyport District Court.
As he was being freed from the crumpled truck on the morning of March 23, Josue Ordonez, 35, told police he had a loaded handgun holstered to his ankle. Troopers ran a check of the firearm and Ordonez, and learned he did not have a license to carry the gun, according to an Essex County prosecutor.
Ordonez was taken to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport with injuries. He was charged with seven offenses, including operating a motor vehicle to endanger, speeding, a marked lanes violation and carrying a loaded firearm without a license.
Because of COVID-19 essentially closing the courthouse, Ordonez was not arrested but issued a summons to appear in court.
On Friday, Judge Peter Doyle sentenced Ordonez to 18 months of probation for the two most serious charges, including the firearm charge, and either dismissed or filed the others.
Witnesses say Ordonez entered the Central Street on-ramp about 8:20 a.m. at more than twice the speed limit and struck a yield sign at the bottom of the ramp. As a result, he crossed all four lanes of traffic and then slammed into the guardrail. His truck rolled over twice before coming to a stop in the grassy median.
Ordonez was stuck in the truck until a state trooper pulled him out, according to state police.
Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy told Doyle that witnesses told police that it appeared "no one was driving the vehicle."
Kennedy said Ordonez could not remember what caused him to lose control of his truck. Police later determined he was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the crash, she added.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
