NEWBURYPORT – A Methuen man posted $2,500 cash bail Tuesday afternoon, hours after his arrest for allegedly punching his boss in the face and then threatening to bash his head open with a shovel, according to Newburyport District Court records. Alberto Medina, 48, of Strathmore Road, Methuen, was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery. He is due back on Sept. 29 for a pretrial hearing.
Around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Newburyport police Officers Matthew Whitty and Michael Failite responded to a Water Street construction site for a report of an assault and battery. When the officers arrived, the construction foreman told them an employee of his, Alberto Medina, had punched him in the face. When the foreman told Medina he was going to call the police, Medina picked up a shovel and raised it in a way that cause the foreman to fear that he was going to get struck, according to Failite’s report.
“I asked for the suspect’s name and he said they only knew him as ‘Macho.’ The suspect was later identified as Alberto Medina,” Failite wrote in his report.
Medina then hopped into a silver Chrysler and took off. Local police broadcast a be-on-the-lookout for the Chrysler and soon learned Newbury police had pulled over Medina on Scotland Road.
Newbury police records show that Officer Daniel Jenkins, Detective Sgt. Aaron Wojtkowski and Deputy Chief Patty Fisher were among those who assisted in stopping Medina. Newburyport police Officers Kevin Martin, Megan Tierney and Inspector Dani Sinclair drove to Scotland Road to pick up Medina and bring him to Newburyport for booking.
Newbury police subsequently charged Medina with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license (subsequent offense).
Dave Rogers is a staff writer with The Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
