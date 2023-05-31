AMESBURY — A local man charged with indecent assault and battery of a person over 14 last summer saw the offense continued without a finding for a year during Tuesday's appearance in Newburyport District Court.
During that year, 65-year-old Walter Jutras of Mechanics Row must stay away and have no contact with the victim, and must stay out of trouble with the law. Should he comply with all of Judge Peter Doyle's orders, the charge will be dropped after a year. A second charge, assault and battery, was dismissed.
Jutras was arraigned on the charges on Aug. 26 and released on personal recognizance, according to court records.
His arraignment came a day after the female victim spoke to Amesbury police Detective Steven Reed. In Reed's report, the victim told him that she had been displaced by a July 9 fire and Jutras offered her a room in his home.
"She has known him for years as his mechanic," Reed wrote in his report.
Almost immediately, Jutras said he loved her and repeatedly grabbed her sexually. She told her again and again to stop touching her that way or she would call police. She eventually notified the police after he bruised her right arm after grabbing it and then slapped her on her buttocks, according to Reed's report.
Reed went to Jutras' Mechanics Row home on Aug. 25 and spoke to him about the complaint. At first Jutras denied touching her.
"He informed me that she must have bruised herself and that he has never touched her," Reed wrote in his report.
Jutras then altered his account saying he may have slapped her on the buttocks in an attempt to get her to move out of the way.
"He went on to say that he has touched her in the past but that was because she wanted (him) to," Reed wrote in this report.
A few minutes later, Jutras changed his story again admitting he repeatedly grabbed her sexually but only did so because they "were close," according to Reed's report.
The victim pressed charges prompting Reed to arrest him and bring him back to the station for booking.
