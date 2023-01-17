AMESBURY — A Newbury business owner charged with being drunk when he caused a two-car crash on Interstate 495 over the weekend was ordered held on $2,000 cash bail after being arraigned Tuesday in Newburyport District Court.
Louis Woodward, owner of Woodward Fence & Supply, was initially charged with a first drunken-driving offense but the charge was amended to a third offense shortly before his arraignment.
If the 60-year-old Merrimac resident posts bail, he must remain drug and alcohol free with random screens and use a SCRAM blood-alcohol monitoring device while awaiting trial. He is due back in court Feb. 13 for a pretrial hearing.
Essex County prosecutor Michelle Belmonte said Woodward caused a crash that involved another vehicle on I-495 south near the Route 110 exit on Saturday about 10:40 p.m.
“It is very concerning that someone would drive like this,” Belmonte said, shortly after asking Judge Allen Swan for $5,000 cash bail for Woodward.
Woodward’s attorney called Belmonte’s bail request excessive, saying he came to court on his own Tuesday following his arrest days earlier and had no intention of fleeing.
But Belmonte pointed out that when Woodward arrived in court, he thought he was facing a first drunken-driving offense. If convicted of a third offense, Woodward would serve a minimum of six months in jail, she said.
It took only seconds for Swan to settle on $2,000 cash bail.
Trooper Aaron Blanco responded to the crash Saturday at 10:39 p.m. and saw Woodward’s black BMW SUV in the median strip with heavy damage and its airbags exposed, according to his report.
A car was in the woods and a tractor-trailer driver pulled over to offer assistance. Woodward was leaning against an Amesbury police cruiser drinking a bottle of water.
Woodward told the trooper that the tractor-trailer clipped his SUV, sending him off the road and into the grass.
“I immediately smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage being emitted from Woodward’s breath,” Blanco wrote in his report.
Woodward admitted he had a “drink or two” while gambling and agreed to take field sobriety tests. Woodward failed the tests, prompting Blanco to charge him with drunken driving.
Witnesses of the crash told police that Woodward was driving at a high rate of speed when he swerved into the far left lane to avoid colliding with a slower vehicle in the middle lane.
He was unable to switch lanes smoothly and veered back into the middle lane, hitting the vehicle he hoped to avoid, according to Blanca’s report.
Blanco added that the tractor-trailer had no damage and was not involved in the collision, which sent the other vehicle into woods.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.