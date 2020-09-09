AMEBSURY — A local man living in a nearby group home admitted to police he egged a Family Dollar store and damaged several cars parked near the Main Street business back in April, according to Newburyport District Court documents.
Christopher Tobin, 25, of Field Street, was charged in April with five counts of malicious destruction of property more than $1,200.
In Newburyport District Court on Wednesday, Tobin saw the charges generally continued for six months. Should Tobin stay out of trouble during that time, pay a to-be-determined amount of restitution, stay away from his victims and the Family Dollar store, and stay on his medication, the charges will be dropped.
Amesbury police Officer Liam Leary spoke to Tobin on the phone on April 10 shortly after Tobin told police he wanted to confess to keying several cars and throwing eggs at the Family Dollar. After the phone call ended, Leary went to the store to verify the damage.
"When I arrived I noticed between seven and 10 eggs on the walls and windows of the building," Leary wrote in his report. "I then called Tobin again. I asked him where the vehicles were located that he had keyed. He told me they are all parked in the lot next to 30 Field St."
Leary later found the keyed cars and took photos of the damage found on each of them.
Tobin told Leary that he did not know why he damaged the cars or threw the eggs.
"He then told me he felt guilty and needed to confess," Leary wrote in his report.
