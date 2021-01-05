ROWLEY – A Boston man faces kidnapping and drug trafficking charges following his arrest by state police Saturday afternoon on Interstate 95 south.
Jerome Platt, 39, of Hyde Park was ordered held without bail following his arraignment Monday in Newburyport District Court after Judge Jean Curran agreed there was enough probable cause to keep him in custody until at least next week’s dangerousness hearing.
In addition to kidnapping and drug trafficking charges, Platt also faces charges of possession of a Class A and Class B drug to distribute, two counts of carrying a dangerous weapon, possessing a stun gun and driving with a suspended license. He is due back in court Jan. 12.
At the time of his arrest, Platt was already facing domestic violence charges involving the person he allegedly kidnapped, according to court records.
Trooper Jack Donaldson was on patrol on I-95 north when he received word that Maine State Police was in contact with a woman who said she was being held against her will by a man driving a blue Chrysler mini van heading into Newburyport, according to a police report.
Donaldson spotted a silver Chrysler mini van with Florida plates on Interstate 95 south in Georgetown. The trooper pulled over the minivan and spoke to the driver, who turned out to be Platt. A woman was in the van as well but told Donaldson that she was in no danger. However, not knowing Platt was the man Maine police were looking for, Donaldson drove off.
Moments later, Donaldson learned Platt was the driver suspected of kidnapping a woman, prompting the trooper to pull over and wait for Platt to drive past him. Once that happened, Donaldson, along with another trooper, pulled the minivan over again in Rowley. Platt was quickly handcuffed and placed in a cruiser.
This time, the woman in the minivan told police she was the person who called police saying she was kidnapped. She admitted texting Maine State Police, saying she was trying to get out of the minivan but Platt would not let her go.
When troopers conducted a search of the minivan, they found almost 60 grams of cocaine, 14 grams of either heroin or fentanyl, and 61 oxycodone pills, according to Donaldson’s report.
Police also learned that Platt had an warrant for his arrest based out of Boston District Court and a Class B drug distribution conviction on his record, Donaldson wrote in his report.
