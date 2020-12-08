SALISBURY – A West Boylston man caught in an undercover state police fireworks sting over the summer not only saw the hundreds of dollars he spent go up in smoke but was fined $100, according to Newburyport District Court records.
Jeffrey A. Perry, 36, of Worcester Street, was summonsed to court in July on an unlawful possession of fireworks charge back in July. Last Thursday in court, Perry saw the charge dismissed but was ordered by Judge Peter Doyle to pay $100 in court costs.
Trooper John Ragosa was one of several state police officers conducting "fireworks enforcement" around 5 p.m. on July 8, in Salisbury, just before the state line. On the other side of the New Hampshire border, several undercover troopers were keeping an eye on fireworks retailers.
Around 5 p.m. undercover troopers spotted two people leaving Phantom Fireworks in Seabrook and load a bag and a box into the trunk of a gold 2000 Buick LeSabre.
"I stopped that vehicle on Route 95 (south) in Salisbury," Ragosa wrote in his report.
After confirming that Perry was a Massachusetts resident, Ragosa found a slew of fireworks in the trunk. The trooper then told Perry, who admitted to buying the fireworks in New Hampshire, that he would be summonsed to court.
Among the fireworks found in the trunk were a Komodo 3000 Fountain, 24 fully loaded shells, Echo In The Air 6-5 shells and Wolfpack Firecrackers. Added together the list price for the fireworks were well over $400.
"All items were seized and later handed over to the bomb squad," Ragosa wrote in his report.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
