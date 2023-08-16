ROWLEY — A Manchester-by-the-Sea man charged with possession of child pornography by local police and other departments in April pleaded guilty to the offense on Monday in Salem District Court and was sentenced to 18 months in jail, according to an Essex County District Attorney’s Office official.
Casey Connors, 45, of Powder House Lane was initially sentenced to 30 months behind bars but saw a year of that time suspended for three years while on probation. During his time on probation, Connors is to have no contact with children under 16, he must undergo a sex offender evaluation, and also register with the Sex Offender Registry Board.
Connors was arrested April 20 following a court-authorized search of his home.
Manchester police and Massachusetts State Police served the search warrant, which was issued after police conducted a months-long investigation.
Police in Topsfield, Rowley and Ipswich, as well as the Massachusetts State Police Crime Laboratory, contributed to the investigation.
Due to the sprawling nature of the investigation, Connors was charged in multiple jurisdictions. The DA’s Office spokesperson said the decision was made to consolidate the cases into one, leading to the plea deal on a single count.
The Rowley charge came about as a result of Officer Lucas Tubbs investigating cybercrime-related offenses as a member of the state’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. In February, Tubbs was checking out an individual account on the BitTorrent network often used to disseminate child pornography after it appeared the user was downloading such files. Tubbs tracked the account, downloading multiple files to a specific internet protocol number.
Tubbs applied for and was granted a court warrant on March 20 to search the IP address through Comcast. The address belonged to Connors’ mother, who lived at the same address, according to the officer’s report.
On April 19, Tubbs obtained a warrant to search the Powder House Lane address associated with the IP address. Tubbs, along with detectives from Topsfield, Manchester-by-the-Sea and members of the State Police Computer Crimes Unit, visited the house that day.
They spoke to Connors, who told police his mother died April 1 and he lived alone. Connors refused to speak to police but gave officers the passwords to his computers. During a search of files on those computers, police found child pornography, according to Tubbs’ report.
Connors was placed under arrest and brought to the Manchester-by-the-Sea police station for booking. In all, police found 25 pornographic images depicting children less than 12 years old, Tubbs added in his report.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.