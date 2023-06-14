MERRIMAC — A Connecticut man charged with hacking into a local man's bank account and stealing thousands of dollars was sentenced to two-and-a-half-years in jail on Tuesday after pleading guilty to multiple offenses in Newburyport District Court.
However, 41-year-old Daniel H. Eldridge of New London, Conn., saw all but 78 days of his sentence suspended for two years while on probation. Having been behind bars since his April arrest in New Jersey, Eldridge was given 78 days credit. During his time on probation, Eldridge must enter and complete a treatment program and remain drug and alcohol free with random screens.
During Tuesday's court appearance, via video conference, Eldridge pleaded guilty to identity fraud, unauthorized use of a computer system and larceny over $1,200.
According to an Essex County prosecutor, Eldridge gained control of a local man's debit card information and withdrew more than $8,000 starting in January. The intrusion began hundreds of miles away in Pennsylvania where Eldridge walked into a Verizon store and was able to access the victim's phone information. With that information, he hacked into the victim's credit card.
The victim was alerted to the withdrawals but by that time the damage had been done, the prosecutor told Judge Peter Doyle.
The victim contacted police which began an investigation. Their investigation led them to a Verizon store in Quakertown, Penn. Police there became involved and quickly identified Eldridge as a person of interest. A warrant was issued for his arrest and remained active until he was picked up in New Jersey on April 10. Quakertown is located due south of Allentown and is about an hour from the New Jersey border.
Before Doyle pronounced Eldridge's sentence, the prosector told the judge that Verizon and the bank had made the victim whole again. However, the process took more than 100 hours and resulted in high levels of anxiety.
"The stress level was off the charts," the prosecutor said.
Eldridge's attorney, Anthony Papoulias, said his client was a drug addict at the time of his crimes and wanted to get help for his problems. Papoulias went on to say that Eldridge was cooperative with police since his April arrest in New Jersey and wanted to make things right for the victim.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.