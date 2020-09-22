Man held without bail following latest arrest in alleged exposure

SALISBURY — A Peabody man who has been prosecuted for repeatedly exposing himself since the 1980s was ordered held without bail following his arraignment in Newburyport District Court on Monday, four days after being arrested again on similar charges Thursday, this time in Salisbury.
Donald R. Sauve, 63, of Kings Hill Road, Peabody, was arrested by state police about 4:45 p.m. at Salisbury Beach Reservation after witnesses say he exposed his genitals to a 21-year-old woman at the state park’s changing area. He faced charges of open and gross lewdness and indecent exposure.
At the time of his arrest, Sauve was facing similar charges after he was arrested on July 1, in Forest River Park in Salem. He was arraigned the following day in Salem District Court and on those charges by a Salem Superior Court grand jury Aug. 27. Released on $5,000 cash bail, Sauve was ordered to stay out of trouble with the law.
But because of Sauve's newest arrest, Essex County prosecutor Michelle Belmonte asked Judge Peter Doyle to revoke his release and hold him in custody until a possible trial.
Doyle agreed to hold Sauve for violating conditions of his original release. Doyle also imposed $5,000 cash bail for the new charges and ordered him to stay away from his alleged victims, witnesses and the Salisbury Beach Reservation. Sauve is scheduled to be back in court, via videoconference, on Oct. 16.
According to court documents, the victim was rinsing off in a bathing suit inside the women's changing area when she saw the almost naked Sauve fondling himself as he watched her shower. When he realized the woman saw him, Sauve put his clothes back on and left the area. The woman quickly left the station and told her father of the encounter.
State Trooper Jack Donaldson responded to the complaint a few minutes later and saw Sauve on the beach fitting the description given by multiple witnesses. Donaldson asked him how long he had been on the beach and how he had gotten there from Peabody. He then asked Sauve if he had been on the beach with barely any clothes on. Sauve denied he was walking around in his underwear and said he biked to the beach after taking the commuter rail.
Suspicious, Donaldson asked Sauve to accompany him back to his cruiser, which Sauve did willingly. On the way, Sauve denied being inside the women's changing station. At the cruiser, Sauve gave another trooper an identification card. The trooper ran the card through a computer and discovered Sauve had been convicted 10 times on similar charges.
"Sauve immediately put his face down towards the ground and started to slowly shake his head. Trooper Flanagan and I asked Sauve if he was going to start telling us what really occurred. Sauve then stated it was him in the restroom, naked and pleasuring himself," Donaldson wrote in his report.
During Monday's arraignment, Sauve's attorney, William Korman, asked Doyle not to hold his client for violating conditions of his release. Korman argued that police could not be sure they had the right man since Donaldson found him on the beach and not in the changing station. The only reason they arrested him is because of his criminal history, Korman added.
"There's no ID here," Korman said. "It's not appropriate, it's not just."
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
