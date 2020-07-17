NEWBURY – A Plum Island man charged with making homophobic slurs and then threatening to kill a neighbor Wednesday was ordered held without bail until at least today when a dangerousness hearing is held in Newburyport District Court.
Michael Minihan, 60, of 10th Street was slapped with a restraining order taken out by the neighbor Tuesday and began yelling and threatening him Wednesday.
Minihan was arrested on charges of violating an abuse prevention order, assault to intimidate, assault and threatening to commit a crime.
At Minihan's arraignment, he denied the allegations and argued, through his attorney Jay Carney, that the restraining order was invalid because the victim did not live where he claimed to live.
But Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy said some of Minihan's threats and slurs, which she read out loud in the courtroom, were captured on video by the victim.
Judge Jane Prince ordered Minihan held without bail pending the dangerousness hearing. A dangerousness hearing is held to determine if someone poses too great a risk to be given bail while awaiting trial.
About 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Newbury police Sgt. Stephen Jenkins arrived at the 10th Street apartment building after the victim accused Minihan of violating a restraining order.
The order, witnessed by Jenkins a day earlier, was taken out against Minihan and Minihan's roommate due to "ongoing continued harassment," Jenkins wrote in his report.
When speaking to Minihan, Jenkins quickly noticed he smelled of alcohol. The officer asked why a 911 complaint about him violating a restraining order had come in.
"He feigned ignorance, instead deflecting blame to (the victim) who 'must have made something up,'" Jenkins wrote in his report.
Moments later, Minihan called the victim homophobic names within earshot of the officer. Minihan continued to dispute the claim that he violated the restraining order and became agitated. Jenkins then placed him in handcuffs.
The victim then told Jenkins that he recorded four minutes of Minihan verbally abusing him and then threatening to kill him. One of threats included bludgeoning him to death with a dowel.
"Cops or no cops, let me tell you something you little (expletive), I got no problem walking up them (expletive) stairs and beating the (expletive) out of you," the video stated, according to Jenkins' report.
The neighbor told Jenkins that he feared Minihan — in a drunken, agitated state — would injure or kill him. Jenkins went back to where Minihan was waiting and told him he was under arrest.
During booking and afterward, Minihan continued to make offensive comments about the man, according to Newbury police Officer Stephen Smith's report.
"Minihan, for some reason, focused on the camera in the corner of the booking room and began yelling at it as though it were (the victim) himself," Smith wrote in his report.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.