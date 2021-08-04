NEWBURYPORT – In the frantic moments after Brick & Ash employee Paul Rose collapsed Monday following the Yankee Homecoming Waiter/Waitress Race, a police officer called in a "man down" incident to the Fire Department at 5:11 p.m.
Two minutes later, Newburyport Fire Engine 2 arrived to assist the two police officers at the scene. Firefighters, including at least one emergency medical technician, saw Rose lying on his side and immediately began inserting a breathing tube into his throat.
An Atlantic Ambulance crew arrived at 5:15 p.m. and continued emergency procedures that included using a defibrillator to restart his heart. Rose was then placed in the ambulance and driven to Anna Jaques Hospital.
While en route, EMTs were able to establish a pulse, according to official reports. From the hospital, Rose was flown by medical helicopter to Lahey Hospital in Burlington.
This timeline was provided by Newburyport Fire Chief Christopher LeClaire, supplemented from information obtained from the Newburyport Police Department and other sources.
The Police Department's public log shows an entry for a medical emergency at 5:10 p.m. on Liberty and Center streets with Inspector Michael Sugrue and Officer Eric Andrukaitis responding.
Sugrue was already there working a detail for the race. The log also shows that Andrukaitis conducted a MedFlight assist call on Perry Way at 8:24 p.m.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Rose's medical condition was not available from the hospital.
Waitstaff from a dozen local eateries, including Brick & Ash, had taken the challenge to walk or run a restaurant-themed obstacle course up and down Liberty Street carrying loaded serving trays of water glasses and plastic bottles late Monday afternoon.
Rose, a Brick & Ash manager, had hoisted his team's spirit trophy in the air just minutes before when witnesses said he collapsed soon after the race ended.
"Everything was fine until it wasn't," said a witness who did not want to be identified.
The race is designed to bring attention to local restaurants and waitstaff during the tourist-heavy Yankee Homecoming week.
Runners had to negotiate their way through an obstacle course that included hula hoops on the ground, handfuls of Cheerios tossed by children, and tables where the competitors had to change out loaded water glasses, all without spilling.
Also taking in part in the race were waitstaff from Bar 25, The Poynt, Anchor Stone Deck Pizza, The Grog, Brine, The Port Tavern, Metzy's Cantina, The Park Lunch, Oregano Pizzeria & Ristorante, Plum Island Beachcoma and Michael's Harborside.
A crowd of about 250 people turned out for the event but most had left by the time Rose collapsed.
