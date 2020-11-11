NEWBURY — An Oregon man allegedly behind the wheel of a sedan that crashed near Plum Island Airport last week was summonsed to court to face possible car theft and motor vehicle offenses.
Newbury police issued a summons Tuesday morning to Donald James Woodruff, 50, of Lakeview on charges of receiving a stolen motor vehicle, using a motor vehicle without authority, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He is expected to appear in Newburyport District Court in the near future.
Woodruff was thrown from a 1992 Mercedes on Nov. 3 about 11 p.m. after it hit a concrete barrier on the Plum Island Turnpike and rolled over twice. He was taken by ambulance to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport before being flown to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston via medical helicopter.
Minutes before the crash, area police departments received an advisory to be on the lookout after the car was reported stolen in Newburyport.
While the crash remains under investigation, it appeared Woodruff was driving west, away from the island, when he lost control of the car and struck a curb. He veered sharply across the road before ramming concrete barriers used to protect the airport.
The car then went airborne and flipped over twice. By the time the car landed, the driver had been thrown out, according to Newbury police.
Plum Island Turnpike was closed until the car was towed and the road cleared.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com.
