NEWBURYPORT — A Worcester man accused of exposing himself to two employees at The Juicery in April was sentenced to nine months in jail after pleading guilty to two crimes.
Shaun P. Dorkins, 54, of Quinapoxet Lane was arrested April 6 and charged with open and gross lewdness and disorderly conduct. He remained in custody following his arrest, giving him credit for 157 days in jail.
The plea deal Wednesday in Newburyport District Court came roughly a week after Dorkins was scheduled to plead guilty to the charges but at the last moment denied his crimes. That prompted Judge Peter Doyle to postpone the plea deal until Wednesday.
Newburyport police Officer Charles Vorderis was patrolling State Street about 5 p.m. on April 6 when he saw a woman trying to flag him down. The visibly shaken woman pointed to a man walking on State Street and told Vorderis he had just exposed himself to her and a co-worker at The Juicery.
"She quickly went on to say that she had to 'pull a knife' on him to get him out of the store," Vorderis wrote in his report.
Having seen Dorkins a moment earlier walking on State Street, Vorderis quickly spotted him in Market Square.
"His pants were loose and slightly hanging down and he did not have a belt to hold them up. I could see that he was not wearing underwear," Vorderis wrote, adding that Dorkins appeared intoxicated.
Dorkins denied exposing himself to the women or entering the juice bar. Instead, Dorkins said he was peering into the store from the street when an employee became angry at him.
But the woman who flagged down Vorderis told him that Dorkins came into the store smoking a cigarette. When she told him to leave, he refused and became angry, throwing up his hands and repeatedly saying, "What the (expletive)," according to Vorderis.
Frightened, one of the employees picked up a butcher knife and ordered Dorkins out. Once he left, one of the employees locked the door and called police.
While standing outside The Juicery, Dorkins pulled down his pants and exposed himself.
Dorkins was arrested and brought to the police station for booking. During that time, he repeatedly called women disparaging names and told officers he "doesn't like women," Vorderis wrote in his report.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
