NEWBURYPORT – Joshua Solis, a Worcester man arrested on drug and weapons charges following a car crash in Merrimac in late January, was sentenced to 2½ years in jail after pleading guilty to several offenses Thursday in Newburyport District Court.
Solis, 27, of Vernon Street was charged with driving while under the influence of drugs, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a firearm and ammunition without an FID card, possession of a Class B substance, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, speeding and other motor vehicle-related charges. He was also wanted by police on three warrants.
When arrested, Solis was facing a drug distribution charge filed in October in Lawrence District Court. More recently, he skipped a court appearance for another matter, this one in Haverhill District Court.
In the Newburyport court Thursday, Solis pleaded guilty to the drunken-driving charge, several of the weapons charges and most of the motor vehicle-related offenses. Some of the charges, including possession of a firearm and ammunition without an FID card, were dismissed.
In addition to being ordered to spend more than two years in jail, Solis lost his driver’s license for a year. It is unclear from Newburyport District Court documents when the license loss starts. He was given credit for 36 days already served.
Solis was under the influence of marijuana and possibly cocaine when he crashed his Nissan into a Honda Civic on Jan. 29 about 9:15 p.m. on Interstate 495 south near Emery Street in Merrimac, according to a police report.
While the Civic remained on the highway in the breakdown lane. Solis’ car was in the grass of the median.
By the time firefighters arrived, a motorist had stopped to check on Solis.
“Fire personnel stated to me that it was believed that the operator of the above motor vehicle had made a statement to the Good Samaritan that there was a firearm located in the motor vehicle,” state Trooper Kyle Flanagan wrote in his report.
When Flanagan approached Solis, he appeared under the influence of drugs. Solis, who had a cut on his head and a leg injury, was “very hyper and agitated with his speech,” according to the police report. He was eventually placed in an ambulance.
Flanagan also learned that Solis had three outstanding warrants and a suspended driver’s license. He then handcuffed Solis while in the ambulance and told him he was under arrest.
Police searched Solis’ car and found a loaded black Colt .38 revolver under the driver’s seat. Officers also found a partially burned marijuana cigarette, two marijuana containers, white powder residue, and a folded dollar bill with a small cut straw. The residue was suspected to be cocaine.
Officers also spoke to the driver who stopped to assist Solis. That person told them Solis tried to flee before police arrived. Solis also begged the motorist to help him escape, admitting he had active warrants for his arrest.
When the motorist turned him down, Solis took a swing at his face. The motorist deflected the blow and then brought Solis to the ground.
Solis calmed down enough that the motorist was able to place him in the man’s car. The man also told Flanagan that Solis had stashed items in his car, including an empty prescription bottle, a black fanny pack and two empty marijuana containers, Flanagan wrote in his report.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
