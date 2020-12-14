NEWBURY — A 57-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-car crash Sunday night on Route 1 near Boston Road.
Although the crash remains under investigation by the State Police's accident reconstruction team, early indications point to excessive speed as the cause.
Newbury police Chief John Lucey Jr. said the victim was driving his Mercedes southbound on Route 1 at a "high rate of speed" around 9:30 p.m. when it was clipped by a Chevy SUV taking a left onto Route 1 from Boston Road.
The collision sent the Mercedes spinning off Route 1 and into a utility pole before slamming against a tree sideways. The victim was pronounced dead shortly after emergency responders arrived.
"A very extensive scene," Lucey said, adding weather was not a factor in the crash.
No one in the other car, which included a father, a pregnant woman and two small children, was injured. The driver of the SUV was not cited for any driving offenses, according to Lucey.
Lucey declined to identify the victim's name pending notification of family. Route 1 was closed in both directions from roughly 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday.
