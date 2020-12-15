NEWBURY — A 57-year-old Ipswich man was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle crash Sunday night on Route 1 near Boston Road.
Keith Lamonica was driving a 2011 Mercedes sedan south on Route 1 at a "high rate of speed" about 9:30 p.m. when it was clipped by a Chevy Suburban taking a left onto Route 1 from Boston Road, Newbury police Chief John Lucey Jr. said.
The collision sent the Mercedes spinning off Route 1 and into a utility pole before striking a tree. Lamonica was pronounced dead shortly after emergency responders arrived.
"This vehicle had severe damage to the front and right side," Lucey said, adding that weather was not a factor in the crash.
No one in the other vehicle, which included 35-year-old Gregory Pond of North Hampton, New Hampshire, his pregnant wife and two small children, was injured. Pond was not cited for any driving offenses, according to Lucey.
Although the crash remains under investigation by the state police accident reconstruction team, early indications point to excessive speed as the cause.
Route 1 was closed in both directions for several hours.
