SEABROOK — A Maine woman was believed to be extremely intoxicated when the car she was driving struck a minivan on Interstate 95 north shortly after noon Tuesday before crossing the median and colliding with a Jeep on the opposite side of the highway, killing a man and injuring three others, police said.
Michael Hoffman, 27, of Colonia, New Jersey, died at Seabrook Emergency Room from injuries suffered in a crash that closed three lanes of the highway for five hours and tied up traffic for miles as authorities investigated the accident.
Sue Sargent, 66, of Eliot, Maine, was charged with aggravated driving while under the influence and placed under arrest, according to New Hampshire State Police.
Sargent was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital and treated for serious injuries. She was released on personal recognizance and is to be arraigned in Rockingham Superior Court, police said.
Sargent was heading north when the Subaru Outback she was driving suddenly drifted to the left and into the next lane, sideswiping a Toyota Sienna minivan driven by Shannon Geoghegan, 50, of Franklin, Massachusetts. Geoghegan and her two passengers, including a boy, were not injured.
The Subaru continued to drift off the highway, crossing the center median and slamming into the Jeep Wrangler on I-95 south driven by Joseph Hoffman, 29, also of Colonia, causing it to flip onto its roof and eject Michael Hoffman, police said. The heavily damaged Subaru came to a stop in the southbound lanes.
Joseph Hoffman received minor injuries and was taken to Seabrook Emergency Room along with two other passengers, Matthew Santangello, 29, also of Colonia, and Jamerson Tisch, 27, of Keyport, New Jersey.
State police responded to the accident as did the Seabrook Police and Fire departments and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation. The crash is being investigated by the state police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit.
Anyone with further information on the crash is asked to contact Trooper Eric Torrens at 603-223-4381 or by email at Eric.M.Torrens@dos.nh.gov.
