NEWBURYPORT — A Lawrence man was ordered to write an apology letter to a 14-year-old Black teen after admitting a judge or jury could find him guilty of hurling a racial slur at him while walking on State Street this summer.
Joseph M. McManus Jr., 66, of Colonial Road was arraigned on disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace charges in mid-November in Newburyport District Court. His arraignment came roughly a month after a court clerk magistrate found there was enough probable cause to charge him with the offenses.
On Monday, both charges were continued without a finding for six months. In addition to writing an apology letter, McManus must stay away from the victim and all witnesses and pay $250 in fees and fines. If McManus adheres to all conditions and stay out of trouble with the law, the charges against him would be dropped after six months.
In July, the Newburyport Police Department filed a complaint against McManus after police completed an investigation of the incident July 16 near Agave restaurant. The investigation, according to court records, included cell phone videos of the incident along with eyewitness testimony.
The incident took place just weeks after a Black Lives Matter protest in nearby Market Square erupted in violence when a local man allegedly attacked a protester holding a BLM sign. The immediate aftermath was caught on video and uploaded on YouTube.
The camera holder accused a local police officer of acting unprofessionally at the scene. Independent and internal investigations of the incident cleared the officer of any wrongdoing.
Following the July incident, City Marshal Mark Murray said officers responded to an outdoor dispute on State Street. A witness told police a man yelled at a group of teenagers before driving away in his car. The teenagers said the man shouted the N-word at the Black teen from Newburyport.
Police were given a cell phone video taken by a witness that shows part of the exchange along with the man’s license plate. Police said they identified the man from that footage.
The witness who filmed a portion of the incident told Officer Joshua Tierney that the victim was one of a handful of teens who approached McManus while he was sitting in his car in a handicapped parking spot.
The teens offered McManus doughnut holes they had just purchased at the nearby Richdale convenience store. McManus responded with “expletive-laden remarks,” sparking an argument between the parties.
“(The witness) stated in the course of the argument with the juveniles, she heard the individual use the term (racial epithet),” Tierney wrote in his report, adding that McManus then drove off.
A few minutes later, McManus pulled into another handicapped parking spot, exited the car and then walked north on State Street toward the witness’s location. The two got into an argument before McManus entered Anchor Pizza for a few minutes. He then walked back to his car and left.
Both encounters were recorded by the witness and scrutinized by Tierney.
The first video, 27 seconds long, shows the witness asking McManus what he called the teen. After first denying it, McManus admitted to using a racial slur and then drove off. The second video shows McManus returning to State Street and walking into Anchor Pizza.
The witness also called 911 and gave police a description of McManus’ car, along with its license plate number. Using the videos and the 911 call, police were able to identify McManus and track down where he lived.
A few days later, Tierney learned McManus had hired attorney Daniel Murphy after spotting video of the confrontation on social media. On the phone, Murphy told Tierney that McManus feared for his safety after the teens approached his car and fled the area. He only returned to pick up his pizza.
“I asked Attorney Murphy if he was aware if Mr. McManus uttered any racial slurs during the argument. Attorney Murphy stated he was not aware of that, and that Mr. McManus did not recall using any racial slurs towards (the victim),” Tierney wrote in his report.
A phone number listed for the victim’s mother, Adama Barry, was not accepting calls when a reporter tried reaching her for reaction.
Murphy said his client was happy to put the matter behind him and would write an apology letter to the teen.
“He was embarrassed to be involved in the incident,” Murphy said.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
