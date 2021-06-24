ROWLEY — A Stoneham man was ordered to pay a New York couple $1,000 in restitution almost a year after the front wheel of his car fell off and struck another car’s windshield on Interstate 95 in Rowley.
Tyler Glover, 23, of Lincoln Street, Stoneham, was not charged with any offenses related to what was determined to be an accident but instead faces minor motor vehicle-related offenses after authorities learned he had not registered or insured the car. Those charges were continued without a finding for a year during a hearing Thursday in Newburyport District Court.
In the hearing before Judge Peter Doyle, Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy asked that Glover be ordered to pay more than $5,000 in restitution.
While insurance covered most of the damage to the New York couple’s virtually new BMW, it did not cover expenses such as airline tickets back to New York, a taxi from the BMW dealership in Nashua, New Hampshire, to Boston, and lost wages.
In her argument, Kennedy said Glover’s wheel “bounced off the windshield” of the BMW and came within an inch of seriously injuring the couple and their lone passenger. She also said Glover was ultimately responsible because he had not registered or insured his car before taking it on the highway.
But Doyle questioned that assertion, saying Glover was not charged with any offenses linked to responsibility.
After the 15-minute hearing, Doyle settled on $1,000 restitution, a figure Glover said he could pay within a year.
In his report, state Trooper Andrew Kilbarian wrote that on July 5, 2020, about 2 p.m., the victim said he was driving south on Interstate 95 near the weigh station when he saw a wheel come off a Nissan Sentra traveling on the other side of the highway.
The wheel crossed the grassy median and struck the New York man’s BMW X1. The tire seriously damaged the front of his car and windshield, but he was able to drive it into the weigh station. Neither he nor his relative in the front passenger seat were injured, but the passenger in the back was slightly hurt.
Glover, driving a 2005 Sentra, told the trooper that the front left wheel of his sedan fell off as he was driving 65 mph in the far left lane.
“Tyler was not injured and his vehicle was towed,” Kilbarian said.
Glover admitted to Kilbarian that he had not registered or insured the Nissan after recently buying the vehicle, according to the trooper’s report.
In court, Glover told Doyle that prior to buying the Nissan, he had brought it to a mechanic, who told him it was roadworthy.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter@drogers41008.
