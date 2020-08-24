Jan Struyde lost his wife to COVID-19 in July after 33 years of marriage and wants people to know about her courage and that of her caregivers.
"She was my mentor, she was my hero, she was my everything," Struyde said of his wife, Deborah Sheridan, 65.
"Her doctor was so pregnant that she went out on maternity leave the day that my wife died," he added. "But she still took the risks. She still applied herself 100% and I would bet all of the ICUs everywhere else are all the same. We need to understand that these people are real heroes and we are blessed to live in the Boston area."
Struyde met Sheridan by chance while spending the day at the Stone Zoo in the early 1980s. The couple got married in 1987 and made a home in Ipswich.
Sheridan had a long career in health care and had begun working in December as an infection control specialist and staff developer at Maplewood Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Amesbury.
Struyde, a clinical social worker, said his wife knew the risks of working in health care when COVID-19 hit earlier this year. But, he said, that was not going to stop her from doing her job.
"Health care workers who have direct contact with patients know they have a higher risk," Struyde said. "But she said that she couldn't betray her oath."
Sheridan took all the precautions she could but was eventually diagnosed with COVID-19 in late May and was showing symptoms by June 1.
By June 5, she was placed on a ventilator at North Shore Medical Center in Salem.
"Each lung was fibrotic. It was scarred and wasn't working," Struyde said. "The other half of each lung was so badly inflamed that her immune system would not dial down. Her doctors ordered another chest CT scan and she knew what the prognosis was. They asked if she wanted to do a lung transplant but she said, 'No, my odds of survival are very, very low. I don't want to do that.'"
Sheridan and her family were given the option of going to hospice, which would give her roughly two or three more weeks of life, according to Struyde.
"My daughters and I were ready to make the case to her to just hold on a few days longer," Struyde said. "We were going to go in and see her on the afternoon of July 4. But at 7:30 in the morning that day, her doctor called me and said, 'You better get in here because she is actively dying.'"
Struyde and his daughters spent the next 11 hours at the hospital as his wife and their mother passed away, in his words, "masterfully."
"She was in charge of everything," Struyde said. "She was serene. She was calm. She transcended and I believe she even had a vision as she was dying."
Sheridan died at 8:05 p.m. on July 4. She leaves behind Struyde, daughters Nina Struyde and Natalia Struyde, a grandson, a stepson, five sisters, a brother, a cat, a horse and two dogs.
"There are people in the world who are young and my wife was a young senior," Struyde said. "So, if you think that by wearing two masks and wearing two pairs of gloves while using a paper towel to open every door handle and sanitizing every single thing is enough, then you are wrong. Because, if you are hanging around COVID-19, something, somehow will get through. You cannot really isolate against a virus."
Struyde praised the work of his wife's nurse, Ivy, who he said was "the nurse my wife was."
"Ivy was just extraordinary and did everything she could for her patient," Struyde said. "There were so many other nurses and physicians that I talked to in that ICU that were all the same."
He stressed that COVID-19 is still a reality and cannot be ignored.
"After awhile, you stop wearing your seatbelt when you are driving because you have never been in an accident," Struyde said. "But just because it didn't happen yesterday doesn't mean it's not going to happen today. The odds are still there and we cannot just dismiss them."
Maplewood Rehabilitation and Nursing Center will hold a special memorial ceremony for Sheridan when a tree will be planted in her name Sept. 1 at 2 p.m.
"Maplewood has been very good and has done absolutely everything they can to keep this virus from coming in," Struyde said. "But this was new ground."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.