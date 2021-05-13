SALISBURY – A man in his 50s suffered "very serious injuries" after being struck by a dump truck around 1:50 p.m. Thursday on Collins Street near the Seabrook town line.
Salisbury Fire Chief Scott Carrigan said the victim was driven by ambulance to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport where a medical helicopter was waiting.
Carrigan said he did not have a "disposition on the patient," but on the fire department's radio scanner channel, a first responder told dispatch that CPR was being performed on the man.
The dump truck remained at the scene, according to Salisbury police Chief Thomas Fowler.
Fowler said the victim and the driver were co-workers parking a trailer when the accident took place. Fowler had no further word on the victim's condition or how the accident happened.
A Massachusetts State Police accident reconstruction team was sent to the scene. Collins Street was closed to traffic while first responders were there, Fowler added.
