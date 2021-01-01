NEWBURYPORT – Dozens of heavily armed police surrounded an Atkinson Street home around 10 a.m. Friday after a man barricaded himself inside. The same man had prompted police to visit his home several times over the last few days.
As a precaution, police blocked off sections of Strong and Boardman Streets and converted the Cushing Park parking lot on Kent Street into a command post. Police also issued a shelter-in-place order for the surrounding area, alerting residents by phone and social media.
By 11:15 a.m. the suspect had turned himself in to police without incident, prompting the shelter order to be lifted.
City Marshal Mark Murray said just prior to barricading himself inside his home, the suspect broke into a gas station next to The Park Lunch and was seen by a woman leaving the business, possibly with a weapon.
"He's been acting kind of strange lately, so she thought she saw him with a weapon – went back to the house, barricaded himself and here we are," Murray said around 11 a.m.
Murray confirmed police had conducted numerous "welfare checks" at the same address during the week.
Also, a Boardman Street resident told a Daily News reporter that police had been by the same house three times in the last 24 hours.
Assisting local police were SWAT teams, many of whom were carrying assault rifles, assigned to the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council, and at least one negotiator.
At one point a negotiator, using a bullhorn, called the suspect by name and assured him that he was safe.
"I just want to make sure you're OK, nobody is going to hurt you," the negotiator said.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
