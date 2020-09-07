GEORGETOWN — A local man, who survived a crash after suffering a medical emergency earlier this summer, recently met and thanked the first responders who saved him.
Jeffrey Mansicalco, a Massport firefighter, was returning to his home in Groveland after working a shift at Logan International Airport on July 31 about 7 a.m. when he noticed a car had crashed into a tree on East Main Street in Georgetown, according to a press release.
Maniscalco immediately stopped and began to attend to the victim, who was later identified as Brian Courtney, 61, of Georgetown.
Georgetown police officers and firefighters, as well as Newbury Fire Department units, were dispatched to the accident.
Courtney was reportedly driving his vehicle when he suffered a medical episode, which caused him to lose consciousness and crash his Ford pickup truck into the tree.
Newbury firefighters transported him to Portsmouth Regional Hospital where he received treatment.
Courtney was so grateful for the actions of the first responders that he wished to thank them in person.
On Wednesday, a socially distanced ceremony and reunion was held at the Georgetown fire station at 47 Central St.
"Even with all of the training, experience and specialized equipment our personnel have, it isn't every day we get to celebrate a happy ending to an incident of this severity," Georgetown Fire Chief Mitchell said. "This time, thanks to that training and preparation, everyone that responded that day helped save this man's life.
"We're incredibly proud of their actions, and thankful for this positive outcome to a serious crash," he added. "Firefighter Maniscalco's actions in particular remind us that we are never truly off duty in the world of first responders. He may have left Logan thinking he was done working for the day, but he was in the right place at the right time, and he helped save a life."
In addition to Maniscalco, the following first responders received certificates from Mitchell: Georgetown fire Capt. Brett Moyer, Georgetown firefighter/EMT Jeff Driscoll, Newbury firefighter/paramedic Karl Granoth, Newbury paramedic and fire Lt. James Chadbourne, Georgetown police Officer Eric Jones, Georgetown police Officer Courtney Thomas and Georgetown police Officer Taylor Ford.
