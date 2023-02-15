WEST NEWBURY — The West Newbury Police Department is asking for the public's assistance as investigators seek to identify a man captured in surveillance photos breaking into an Ash Street home on Valentine's Day.
West Newbury police were notified of a breaking and entering at about 9:39 a.m.
An investigation determined a man kicked in a door to the home's garage, and then kicked in an internal door in order to gain access to a home where he stole assorted valuables, including jewelry and silverware before fleeing in a white vehicle, believed to be either a Mercury Grand Marquis or a Ford Crown Victoria.
Prior to the break-in, the man, who was wearing a gray Nike baseball hat, a black jacket, a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans, camouflage gloves, and white Nike sneakers, was captured on video walking up the driveway to the home.
The suspect seen in surveillance videos looked into several of the home's windows and into a sliding door before covering his face with a mask and kicking in a door to the garage.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect, or anyone with information on this incident, is asked to call West Newbury Police at 978-363-1212, or to email Sgt. Rich Parenteau at parenteau@westnewburysafety.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.