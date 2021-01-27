NEWBURYPORT — An Atkinson Street man who police say barricaded himself inside his apartment on New Year's Day will be back in Newburyport District Court on Monday for a hearing, according to a judge.
Henry Taft, 57, was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering, larceny from a building, vandalism, three counts of resisting arrest, assault with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery following his arrest after a roughly two-hour standoff with police.
At Taft's arraignment two days later, Judge Jean Curran ordered him committed to Bridgewater State Hospital for a mental health evaluation. He has remained there since his arraignment Jan. 4.
In addition to answering for the criminal charges Monday, Taft is expected to appeal the extension of a temporary restraining order filed by his brother, and accepted by a District Court judge, on Jan. 13.
His brother hoped on Wednesday to extend the restraining order, which ordered Taft to stay away and have no contact with his brother and his brother's family, for another year. But Judge William Martin decided to hold off on a decision until Feb. 1 so both matters could be addressed on the same day. Martin did extend the restraining order until Monday.
During the hearing Wednesday, Taft's brother told Martin that the Atkinson Street apartment is family-owned property. He also said the incident that led to the standoff with SWAT teams started when Taft wanted cigarettes from the nearby Newburyport One Stop gas station.
Upon learning the store was closed, Taft shattered a window with a rock and stole a pack.
Taft was seen by at least two people fleeing the store after the glass was broken, according to a Newburyport police report.
The witnesses, one of whom believed he was carrying a firearm, called police. Soon after, more than a dozen heavily armed police officers with at least two armored vehicles surrounded Taft's residence after he refused to come out when ordered by police.
After SWAT members converged on the home, a negotiator was able to persuade Taft to come out about 90 minutes later. Police had closed nearby streets and sent an automated phone call asking residents near Atkinson Street to shelter in place.
Taft has a long history of violent interaction with police and other authorities, according to court records.
In November 2017, he was sentenced to more than three months in jail for attacking a District Court officer. A bleeding Taft demanded to see a judge so he could have pieces of lead removed from his head, according to a police report.
Taft was stopped before he could leave the lobby, although it took several court officers to subdue and handcuff him. A court officer was injured in the melee.
In 2011, Taft holed himself inside his Ashland Place home in Gloucester, drawing police and regional SWAT police into a three-hour standoff. Upon Taft's arrest, police found guns, ammunition, a machete and pills, according to a Gloucester Daily Times story.
Roughly five years later in Newburyport, Taft was charged with indecent exposure, assault on a police dog, threatening to commit a crime (murder), malicious destruction of property worth more than $250, and disorderly conduct after allegedly exposing himself at a Storey Avenue pizza parlor.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
