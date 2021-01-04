Man who barricaded himself ordered held for mental evaluation 

NEWBURYPORT – An Atkinson Street man who police say barricaded himself inside his home Friday morning was ordered committed to Bridgewater State Hospital for a mental health evaluation until later this month following his arraignment Monday in Newburyport District Court.
The incident Friday was the second time in less than 10 years that Henry Taft prompted a massive police response after refusing to leave his home, according to published reports.
More than a dozen heavily armed police officers with at least two armored vehicle surrounded Taft's residence about 10 a.m. after he refused to come out when ordered by police.
Earlier in the morning, at least one witness saw Taft breaking into Newburyport One Stop gas station next to The Park Lunch on Merrimac Street and then run back to his home, carrying what was thought to be a handgun.
After SWAT team members from across the region converged on the home, a negotiator was able to persuade Taft to come out about 11:15 a.m. Police closed nearby streets and sent an automated phone call asking residents near Atkinson Street to shelter in place.
Following Taft's arrest, he was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering, larceny from a building, vandalism, three counts of resisting arrest, assault with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery.
At Taft's arraignment, Judge Jean Curran ordered him held without bail for mental health evaluations at Bridgewater State Hospital.
Curran reached her decision after listening to testimony from a court doctor who said Taft had a long history of mental illness, including bipolar and manic behavior. The doctor also said Taft stopped taking his medication about a week before the standoff and would benefit from further evaluation.
Taft's attorney, Tony Papoulias, did not object to the commitment and agreed Taft's behavior was a "symptom of his mania."
In 2011, Taft holed himself inside his Ashland Place home in Gloucester, drawing police and regional SWAT teams into a three-hour standoff. Upon Taft's arrest, police found guns, ammunition, a machete and pills, according to a Gloucester Daily Times story.
Roughly five years later in Newburyport, Taft was charged with indecent exposure, assault on a police dog, threatening to commit a crime (murder), malicious destruction of property worth more than $250, and disorderly conduct after allegedly exposing himself at a Storey Avenue pizza parlor.
A jogger saw Taft after he broke into the Kent Street gas station Friday about 8 a.m. and then followed him as he made his way back to Atkinson Street, according to a police report. The witness then called police, saying Taft told him he smashed a window at the gas station.
"I broke it, call the cops," the witness said, according to Inspector Michael Sugrue's report.
Another witness called police, saying she saw Taft carrying a firearm as he walked to Atkinson Street.
After Taft surrendered to the SWAT team, Sugrue and other local police officers swept the residence.
They found a knife without a blade and a butane torch that resembled a handgun. Police also found two packs of cigarettes reported stolen from the gas station, according to Sugrue's report.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
