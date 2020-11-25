WEST NEWBURY – A Winthrop man who was drunk when he crashed his Volvo next to the police station in July was sentenced to 18 months in jail after pleading guilty Friday in Newburyport District Court to a third drunken driving offense.
Scott Crepeau, 42, of Morton Street saw all but five months of his jail time suspended for two years while on probation. He was also given credit for 42 days already served.
During his two years on probation, Crepeau must remain drug and alcohol free with random screens, wear an alcohol monitoring device and stay out of trouble with the law. He also lost his driver’s license for eight years and must pay more than $1,500 in fees and fines.
In addition to drunken driving, Crepeau pleaded guilty to negligent operation of a motor vehicle. A possession of a Class E substance charge was continued without a finding for two years.
West Newbury police Officer Royster Johnson IV did not have far to drive on July 26 after someone reported a driver had crashed into a utility pole “in front of the police station.”
When Johnson drove across the street, he saw Crepeau standing behind his Volvo trying to open the trunk with his key. The two tires on the passenger side were flat.
“He was swaying markedly from side to side and was unable to find the latch to unlock it. I made contact with him and asked him what was going on. He replied ‘nothing’ and then said something I was unable to comprehend,” Johnson wrote in his report.
Johnson then asked Crepeau questions about his journey.
“I asked Mr. Crepeau where he was coming from. He looked at me for a few seconds and said ‘Lynn.’ I asked him where he was headed to and he started to answer, stopped, and then said ‘Winthrop.’ I asked him if he knew where he was. He looked for a few seconds before he noticed the sign on the front of the West Newbury Public Safety Complex. He stared at it for a few seconds and then said ‘West, West, West Newbury?’” Johnson wrote in his report.
Crepeau agreed to take a blood-alcohol level test and registered .019, more than twice the legal limit for drunken driving. After taking and failing a series of field sobriety tests, Crepeau was arrested and driven across the street to the station for booking.
A witness told police Crepeau made a wide turn onto Main Street while heading west from Bridge Street into the eastbound travel lane. The Volvo then turned back into the westbound lane and struck a curb and mailbox in front of 436 Main St. The Volvo then crawled a few more yards before stopping, according to Johnson’s report.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.