NEWBURY — Purchasing anything with an engine online can be a dicey affair as a Newbury woman learned the hard way last summer after buying a motorcycle from a Lowell man for $1,250 that wouldn't run.
On Wednesday, however, a Newburyport District Court judge ordered Robert Titus of Pawtucket Boulevard to pay back the local woman at least $125 a month for a total of $1,500 to clear up a larceny over $1,200 charge.
The $1,500 not only covers the price of the Kawasaki ZL600B motorcycle but her failed attempt to have it inspected and other expenses, according to court records.
Titus, 23, saw the charge continued without a finding for a year. Should he pay back the Newbury woman not only will the charge be dropped but he will get the motorcycle back.
The victim first contacted local police on Aug. 12, 2022, telling Officer Nathan Hunter that she was sold a motorcycle under false pretenses. Five days before going to police, she bought the motorcycle after finding it on Facebook Marketplace where Titus had advertised it as being in great condition and having more than $1,000 in new parts installed. Titus told the victim he was a mechanic at a Lynn auto body business and said he would make any necessary repairs for up to a year after the sale, according to Hunter's report.
After the sale, the victim attempted to start the motorcycle but was unable to do so. She contacted Titus via Facebook Marketplace where he told her some tips on how to start it. All attempts to get the motor running failed prompting her to take it to an Amesbury motorcycle dealership.
"There it failed inspection. The mechanic told (the victim) that there were no new parts and that it required $2,500 to $3,000 in parts and service," Horton wrote in his report.
The victim then told Titus, via Facebook Marketplace, she would like her money back. Her attempts were rebuffed with Titus never responding to her.
The bill of sale given to the victim included a phone number that Titus said belonged to him. The phone number turned out to be fake leading Horton to begin scouring Registry of Motor Vehicles records to his real number. Horton finally tracked Titus down with help from Peabody police and left a message for him to call the officer. Horton also called the Lynn auto body shop where Titus said he worked. That also proved to be false information. Titus never called back the officer.
Around the same time, Horton learned license plate attached to the motorcycle had been canceled.
"Titus used false information to sell a motorcycle to (the victim). The nature of the information Titus provided makes it probable that he knew the information was false and used it with the intent to sell the motorcycle," Horton wrote, adding he issued a criminal complaint against Titus.
