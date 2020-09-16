ROWLEY — A Middleton man charged with stealing his daughter’s college money to buy drugs avoided jail time Tuesday after admitting a judge or jury could find him guilty of that offense and others.
Instead, Matthew Nichols, 46, of Webb Street was ordered to pay back the $2,250 he stole from his daughter and the more than $3,500 he stole from the woman he was married to at the time. In all, he stole $5,817 from the two women over nearly two years.
He was charged in Newburyport District Court with 14 counts of larceny under $1,200, five counts of larceny under $250, larceny by check (four counts), and six counts each of forgery of a check and uttering a false check, according to court records.
In addition to paying restitution, Nichols was ordered to stay out of trouble with the law, remain drug and alcohol free with random screens, abide by all probate court orders and he must not abuse any family members. If he meets all those requirements, the charges against him will be dismissed in 18 months.
According to a police report, Nichols took his wife’s debit card without permission and began siphoning money starting in March 2018.
The report also states that he stole two scholarship checks awarded to his daughter totaling $1,750, forged her name and cashed them. He also stole $500 given to his daughter by her grandmother.
Upon speaking to the victims, police learned the thefts began in November 2017 and ended Sept. 26, 2019, the day before Nichols’ then-wife went to police.
Nichols had been a heroin addict for almost five years and admitted his crimes to his daughter, Rowley Detective Matthew Ziev wrote in his report.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
