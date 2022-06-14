NEWBURYPORT — Fed up with what he claimed was a Newburyport Department of Public Services plow driver’s disregard for recycling bins, a Bayberry Road resident in January threw a full iced tea can at the driver as he made another pass at the road, according to police.
Less than two months later, Griffin Myers, 30, was charged with disorderly conduct for the incident after he left an “unpleasant voicemail” to the DPS regarding his disapproval of how the agency conducted itself, according to local police.
On Thursday in Newburyport District Court, Myers saw the charge generally continued for six months. Should Myers stay out of trouble with the law during that time, the charge will be dropped.
Newburyport police Officer Travis Wile responded to Bayberry Road around noon Friday, Jan. 25, where he spoke to two DPS workers.
One of them told the officer Myers threw a full can of iced tea at the side of his truck as he was plowing the road, coming within inches of breaking his window and striking him in the face.
“He went on to tell me that every time he would be passing his residence as he was plowing, this individual would come out and give him a hard time. He did not know his reasoning for being upset with him,” Wile wrote in his report.
Wile spoke to Myers a short time later. Myers said the driver “keeps on coming by and knocking all the recycling bins over in the neighborhood. I did not observe any recycling bins to be knocked over in the area,” Wile wrote in his report.
Myers denied throwing a can at the driver but admitted he made obscene gestures each time he passed his home. Wile told Myers he was not going to be charged, but warned him if he continued to be disorderly he would be. Wile then told the driver to report any further incidents involving Myers.
In March, Wile received word that Myers had left an aggressive voicemail with the DPS regarding snow removal efforts. That prompted Wile, with assistance from Lt. Richard Siemasko, to charge Myers with disorderly conduct, according to his report.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
