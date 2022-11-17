AMEBSURY — A local man charged with covertly videotaping a partially naked 14-year-old family member in 2020 was sentenced to two years in jail on Wednesday after pleading guilty in Newburyport District Court to photographing an unsuspecting nude person.
But Patrick Morley, 36, of Main Street, Amesbury, saw all time behind bars suspended for 30 months while on probation.
Court records show the victim’s mother found a video of her seminude daughter in late March 2021 on Morley’s phone and alerted police.
“(The victim’s mother) told us that after she saw the video she screamed at him to get out of the house, which he did,” Amesbury police Officer Robert Coppola wrote in his report, adding that a video camera was hidden in a closet across from the shower.
Coppola and Officer Liam Leary searched the closet but were unable to find the video camera.
The case was handed over to Detective Steven Reed, who was given a copy of the short video. He then reached out to Morley and attempted to get his side of the story.
Morley declined to comment, saying he wanted to speak to a lawyer first. Reed waited several weeks and then asked Morley if he had hired an attorney. Morley said he had not because it would have been too expensive.
Given the nature of the crime and Morley’s relationship to the victim, Reed obtained an arrest warrant, according to his report.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
