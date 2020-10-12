Manni wants to 'engage, listen' as selectman

Name: Chris Manni, 37, of 10 Dunvegan Drive
Education: Bachelor of business administration from Merrimack College, 2005
Master of business administration from University of Massachusetts at Lowell, 2012
Occupation: Operations controller at Lindt & Sprungli USA in Stratham, N.H.
Previous municipal experience: First time running for public office, member of We Are Pentucket municipal ballot question committee
Why are you running? “My agenda is simple …to engage, listen and promote our citizens’ vision to create a Merrimac that works for everyone. While speaking with hundreds of voters for the We Are Pentucket committee, it struck me how many people not only want great things for our community but are also troubled by the rising costs of living in Merrimac. As a property owner, taxpayer, businessperson and family man, I understand and respect the value of your hard-earned money, especially in today’s challenging times. Given my business and education experience, I am uniquely qualified in this race to help Merrimac evolve while maintaining the distinctiveness of our town. I am also the candidate who has proven to create the citizen engagement required to pass critical projects as witnessed by the April 29, 2019, Town Meeting and the overwhelming 85% approval one week later at the ballot box. Merrimac needs leadership that will engage, organize, strategically plan and execute. I am that person.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.