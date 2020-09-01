Mansfield man charged with enticing 14-year-old 'girl' in Newbury

NEWBURY – Police arrested a Mansfield man who had rented a hotel room to have sex with a 14-year-old girl Monday morning when the online "teen" turned out to be an undercover Newbury police detective.
William J. Duggan Jr., 46, of Elm Street, Mansfield, was arraigned hours later in Newburyport District Court on the following charges: enticing a child under 16, sending obscene matter to a minor (three counts) and distributing obscene matter.
Judge Peter Doyle ordered Duggan held on $15,000 cash bail and imposed several conditions if he posts bail. Those conditions included no contact with anyone under 18 years old, no internet or social media use and he must wear a GPS monitoring device to track his whereabouts. Duggan's next court appearance, via videoconferencing, is scheduled for Sept. 30.
Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy asked for $25,000 cash bail, saying Duggan had rented an Amesbury hotel room and brought along massage oil and lubricant, believing the girl he was scheduled to meet was a minor.
"It was clear the defendant knew he'd get in trouble for his conduct," Kennedy said.
Duggan's attorney, Julie Ouellette, said her client could not afford such high bail and pointed to his lack of a criminal record and his several years in the Air Force as reasons to reduce the bail request.
Kennedy, however, said Duggan was planning to meet a person he thought was a 14-year-old girl for sex despite being married and having two children around the same age. The prosecutor also said police were applying for a warrant to search Duggan's home believing he may have more incriminating evidence there.
Court documents show Duggan exchanged 94 pages of texts and messages with a person who turned out to be an undercover Newbury police detective over the span of 40 days starting in July.
The messages began on the social media app Kik before they moved the conversation over to Google's messaging service. During that time, Duggan became more sexually suggestive even when he was told of the "girl's" age.
"I clearly indicated when asked that the UC (undercover) persona was a minor child 14 years of age. The target user responded 'oh, that's OK,'" Newbury police Detective Sgt. Aaron Wojtkowski wrote in his report. "Based on my training and experience, the target user spent the initial conversation grooming the UC, a person he believed was 14 years of age for illicit sexual conduct."
The conversations continued for weeks during which Duggan sent nude photos of himself to Wojtkowski, according to statements in court. Duggan then suggested they meet and that he would rent a hotel room. After renting the room, Duggan sent photos of the hotel to Wojtkowski. Wojtkowski then asked Duggan to pick "her" up at a location in Byfield. When Duggan arrived early Monday morning, he was met by several police officers and arrested without incident, according to court records.
During a recorded interview with police, Duggan admitted renting the hotel room and sending Wojtkowski nude photos of himself, Kennedy added.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.